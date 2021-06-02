October 26, 1937 – May 29, 2021 (age 83)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Barbara Lee Frantz, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on October 26, 1937 in Texas, a daughter of Carl and Alma Baldwin Eddy Sr.

Barbara was a member of the Baptist Church. She married Charles R. Frantz, Sr. on September 1, 1956 in Texas. She enjoyed making jewelry, arranging flowers, loved to paint, and shop.

The family would like to thank Rebecca Kemmerer, Jessica Boyer, Nathan Grimes, Jenilynn Grimes, Mikey Grimes, Shyanne Grimes and all her family and friends who loved her.

Surviving are her four children: Preston (Lorelei) Frantz; Lila (Joe) Bullis; Charles Frantz Jr.; Claudia Grimes; nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one sister, Lila Ellingson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles; two grandsons, Wyatt L. Frantz and Christian Festa and one brother, Carl Eddy Jr.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 800 West Forest Street, Brigham City, Utah.

