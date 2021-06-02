COVID-19 claims lives of three more Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY – When the state health department here issued its coronavirus update on Wednesday, it included three new COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

There have been 2,305 coronavirus fatalities in Utah over the course of the pandemic and 103 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 200 statewide Wednesday, once again lower than the state’s current seven-day average for positive tests (202 per day). There were nine new cases in the Bear River Health District.

Since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, there have been 406,482 total cases in Utah, including 21,931 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Of that number, 21,668 COVID-19 patients are consider totally recovered.

In the Bear River Health District, most of the cases are found in Cache County (16,269) followed by Box Elder County (5,501) and Rich County (152).

To date, BRHD officials report that there have been 924 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 103 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah.

Since Tuesday, 6,443 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.6 million.

Among all adults in northern Utah, 46.2 percent have been immunized as of Wednesday (60,013 people). A total of 135,098 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

In term of COVID-19 test, statewide statistics continue to climb. Since Tuesday, 2,904 Utahns were tested for the first time and a total of 6,347 tests were administered. Almost 2.7 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been more than 4.9 million total tests administered in the state.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.9 percent.

There are 136 Utahns now hospitalized with the coronavirus, six more than on Tuesday. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic are 16,863.

Idaho is reporting 2,090 coronavirus deaths and there are 192,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,199 positive cases in Franklin County, 344 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.