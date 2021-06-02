January 26, 1932 – May 31, 2021 (age 89)

Dave Deon Hall passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 at the age 89. Dave was born on January 26, 1932 the eldest of seven children to Otis and Gwen (Wilson) Hall.

He married Sharon Driggs on June 7, 1953. They were sealed in the Honolulu, Hawaii temple. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Dave was raised on a family farm in Inkom, Idaho. Dave enlisted in the Navy and served on the Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands as an aviation mechanic during the Korean Conflict. After his service he graduated from Arizona State University with a business degree. He was subsequently employed at Western Savings and Loan as a Vice President and Branch Manager of the Scottsdale Branch.

In 1986 he left the Savings and Loan Business and returned to Inkom to run the family farm. He loved farming and would always say, “If this isn’t heaven it’s definitely in the same zip code.”

Dave was very active in politics and had a great love for the Constitution and its principles. He served with Arizona Governor Evan Mecham as the Deputy Director of the Department of Administration. He served as the President of the Marsh Valley School board for many years and was on the Board of Directors at Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his four children, Curtis (Sue), Debbie (Don) Buehler, Janice (Bryson) Cook and Reed (Kelly). He is loved by his 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Also by his sisters, Peggy Loveland and Karen Fleetwood and brothers Keith and Boyd.

He was predeceased by his wife Sharon and two brothers Dee and Gene.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Skyline Chapel located at 150 Snowpeak Blvd., Inkom, Idaho.

Viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Internment will follow the service at the Inkom Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.