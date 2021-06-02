Local activist Keegan Garrity enters city council race

Local community activist Keegan Garrity (right) has filed as a candidate for an at-large seat on the Logan City Council.

LOGAN – Local community activist Keegan Garrity has filed his intention to run for a seat on the Logan City Council.

“I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the council and ensuring that even more voices are heard,” Garrity said Tuesday, after registering his candidacy with the Logan City Recorder’s Office.

In the upcoming municipal election, two at-large seats on the city council will be in contention. Those seats are currently held by former council chair Amy Anderson and Ernesto Lopez, the panel’s newest member.

Lopez was appointed to the council in fall of 2020 to serve out the unexpired term of former council member Jess Bradfield.

Garrity has been a resident of Logan for 17 years and employed at Malouf since 2014.

His public service experience includes co-chairing the Woodruff neighbor council and volunteering with the dual-language immersion committee (DLI) for the Logan School District and the city’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC).

Garrity also represented the Woodruff neighborhood on the city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee. That volunteer citizen panel representing Logan’s diverse neighborhoods recommended in 2020 that the city move to by-district voting for its municipal council.

The goal of that proposed change, the majority of subcommittee members said, is to make the city council more diverse and representative of Logan’s population.

At-large representation has been the rule on the Logan City Council since 2009. Despite the fact that nearly two-third of Logan’s population lives west of Main Street in the Bridger, Ellis and Woodruff residential districts, there has never been more than one council member from the city’s west side on the municipal panel in the past 11 years.

Since the subcommittee’s report was delivered months ago, Garrity has been a vocal critic of the city council, accusing its members of “foot-dragging” while supposedly evaluating the resident panel’s recommendation.

If elected to the city council, Garrity explained that his top objectives will be to improve coordination between Logan, Cache County and surrounding communities; to preserve the character of Logan’s neighborhoods by adhering to smart growth principles; and to modify the city’s current voting system to one that results in more proportional representation.

The primary for local municipal posts is slated for Aug. 10 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.