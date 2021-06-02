May 7, 1950 – May 31, 2021 (age 71)

Our beloved Maridyth Morgan Hatch passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2021, in Logan, Utah, after a brief illness. She was born on May 7, 1950, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to loving parents Marjorie Rae Baird and Stanley Roy Morgan. The oldest of four children, she grew up in the East Millcreek neighborhood in Salt Lake. She had many friends and enjoyed playing cello in her high school orchestra. As a freshman at BYU, she met the love of her life, Guy Meredith Hatch, in an orchestra class and was sealed to him for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. She graduated from BYU in elementary education and enjoyed teaching children throughout her life.

Family was everything to Mari. She and Guy had eight beautiful children and spent many happy hours together at their home in Logan, Utah. She was a natural mother: kind, loving and patient. As her kids and grandkids grew, she was an active part of their lives, chauffeuring them around town and attending all their events. Her encouragement and her presence meant everything to them.

Mari loved being a grandma. She cherished each one of her 23 amazing grandchildren deeply. They loved going to Grandma’s house, attending “Granddaughter Days,” fun trips to Seattle and family parties. When you were with Grandma, you felt special and you knew you were loved.

Mari is survived by her husband Guy and their eight children: Jeffrey (Jenni), Jared (Angie), Eric (Becky), Dayna Brown (Jason), Eryn, Daniel, Andrea Choate and Katie Israelsen (Branden). She is survived by her 23 grandchildren: Kyle, Emma, Elise, James, Samuel, Andrew (Bayley), Jon, Jessie, Annie, Maren, Ethan, Ella, Sophie, Caylee, Abby, Chelsey, Ashley, Mia, Josie, Max, Remy, Nora and Olivia. She is also survived by two brothers: Baird (Karen) and Reed; and a sister, Gayle James (Randy).

Mari loved her Savior and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served lovingly in many Primary, Young Women and Relief Society callings and blessed the lives of all she knew.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Foothill 2nd Ward, 1450 E. 1500 North, Logan, Utah.

A viewing will be from 9–10:30 a.m. that day at the church.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the general missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We love you, Mom, and will miss you tremendously. Bye for now.

Zoom link for the funeral service: http://bit.ly/maridythhatchfuneral

