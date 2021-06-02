Not just hand-cuffs but now Hollyhocks

LOGAN — Many people locally may not know that the Cache County Sheriff’s Office has a greenhouse. The greenhouse is a part of the Sheriff’s office Work Diversion program. One inmate is selected and that inmate works in the greenhouse planting and tending to the plants -seven days a week.

Even though it’s a greenhouse, the program doesn’t start until mid-March. The plants and flowers that are grown are used around the Sheriff’s office property, in their garden, and on occasion, they will be sold to employees (with profits going back to the program).

But this Friday, they will be selling a very limited amount to the public. This coming Friday from 8a.m. to 2p.m. they will have a Hollyhocks, Painted Daisies, Geraniums, Marigolds, Pansies, Tomatoes, Cucamelon and more for sale. Prices range from $1.50 to $3 dollars per pony pack. The location will be on the west side of the facility. They will only accept cash or check.