June 01, 1941 – May 31, 2021 (age 79)

Robert Myrthus Evans of Bountiful, UT passed away May 31, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his sweetheart Sydnee (Bailey), their three children, R. Allen (Emily Boyer), Kathleen (Phillip W. Jablonski) and Jared J. (Brittany Burnett), 22 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and 1 brother (John F Evans (Glenna)) and sister-in-law Marena Evans.

Preceded in death by son (Jason M.), granddaughter (Cheyenne), 2 brothers, Gary H and Dean K. Evans, 1 sister (Kathleen), parents (Myrthus W. and Mae Evans).

A public viewing will be held at 6:30 pm, on Friday evening, June 4, at the Barton Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (640 South 750 East, Bountiful, UT).

Funeral services are Saturday, June 5th at the same location, starting with a viewing at 9:30 am with services beginning at 11:00 am.

Internment will be in the Malad, Idaho, City Cemetery at 3:30 pm.

Funeral Arrangements made by Horsley Funeral Homes, Malad, ID (208) 766-4330. For flowers: The Flower Patch Tel: 801-298-8421 or https://www.flowerpatchbountiful.com/

