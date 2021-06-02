The Cruise-In is back and so are weekly Cruise Nights

From facebook.com/groups/cruising for fun

CACHE COUNTY — Any ‘cool ride is welcome’ as their flyer says. It’s the invitation to participate in weekly Cruise Nights held every Wednesday night at different locations in the valley from Richmond to Paradise.

Organizer Bob Riggs said, “we try and cover the whole valley, and we have a different location each Wednesday of the month and rotate through the same locations month-to-month”

He said that all sorts of vehicles will be featured that people want to drive down such as hot rods, imports, antiques, classic cars and trucks and muscle cars beginning at 630p.m. Wednesdays through October.

Riggs is also a member of the Cruise-In association. Of course last year with all the health concerns, the Main Street Parade ended up being the only event held. But it’s a full slate of activities that will be back July 1st through 3rd including the Burn Out competition.

“The burn-outs will be hosted by North Logan city and they will be held by Green Canyon High School and the Real practice arena right there on that road. So they’ll be happening on July 1st, starting at around 7 (p.m.). We’re inviting anybody with a car they want to come out, smoke the tires and have a good time just shredding tires and making smoke and lots of noise.”

To find out the weekly schedule for Cruise Nights, look for Cruising for Fun on Facebook or call Riggs at 435-770-3453