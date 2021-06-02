Verna Dean Taylor Ellis, a faithful wife and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Verna is well-loved by her family, friends, and neighbors. Thoughtful of her family, keeping them in her prayers continually. She wants you to know that your Heavenly Father loves you and she will be looking over each of you.

On Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, Verna passed away peacefully in her sleep. Verna goes to join her husband, Gene Ladell Ellis, in the heavenly paradise. We couldn’t find two people more deserving of a heavenly resting place. Gene is proud of the legacy that Verna has protected through their five wonderful children.

Growing up in Molton and Oakley, ID with a small tight-knit community caring for her community became a staple in Verna’s life. Naturally, she worked at Perry Elementary as a cook taking care of all the school kids for years. She is famous among her grandkids for making peanut butter, butter, and honey sandwiches, and tuna on toast. She loved her grandkids.

Verna loved and cared for her siblings, children, and grandchildren throughout her life and will be missed dearly. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, and sister, Shirley Taylor.

She is survived by her sister Vonda Hammer and her brother Clayton Taylor.

Verna and Gene’s legacy will live on with their five children: Carma Ellis, Craig (Tami D.) Ellis, Elden (Susan) Ellis, Brent Ellis, and Brian (Tami P.) Ellis; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Verna will be saving a place for you with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Verna loved spending time with her family whether it was camping in the mountains, hanging out at parades, or visiting in person (sometimes virtually).

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A viewing will be held the evening before on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the funeral service from 10:00 – 10:40 a.m. at Myers Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com.