City council member Amy Anderson files for re-election

LOGAN – Former city council chair Amy Z. Anderson has filed for re-election to Logan’s governing panel in the upcoming municipal election.

“I can’t imagine a better job than serving the city of Logan,” Anderson said, explaining her decision to seek re-election. “My focus will continue to be on our citizens, our neighbors and the city at large.”

Professionally, Anderson is Director of Outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and also spiritual counselor for Sunshine Home Health and Hospice. She has worked with numerous local groups, including the Cache Interagency Coalition and the Community Meals organizations.

Anderson was elected to the city council in 2017, emerging successfully from a crowded field of 10 candidates running for two at-large seats on the municipal council at that time.

“Three years ago,” she recalls, “I campaigned on a smart growth platform. I now believe that the creation of a denser housing market with walkability, shopping, activities and an engaged business community has begun downtown. The new Center Block Plaza will aid all of those activities.

“I believe that we have also advanced appropriate zoning decisions in our outlying neighborhoods. Additionally, more engaged neighborhood councils are now increasing the involvement of people throughout the city.”

But Anderson believes she has much more to share with local citizens. She is looking forward to seeing her work with the Logan library board come to fruition in a new library building. She also believes that her role on the local Homeless Coordination Council gives the city a better perspective and an increased voice in addressing the issues of homelessness and affordable housing.

“Over the past three years,” she emphasizes, “I believe that I have performed the custodial duties tasked to our council with competence and care … But there is so much more we can accomplish in Logan.

“Good government includes everyone, from our newest residents to those who have helped build this amazing, safe, resilient city over the decades,” Anderson adds. “It also includes our neighboring cities and the county at large.

“Solutions are not always simple, yet I believe thoughtful growth and development can be achieved if we continue to work together.”

The primary for local municipal posts is slated for Aug. 10 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.