Dan Truman of Diamond Rio to fill in at Friday’s Noon Concert Series

The popular Noon Concert Series attracts hundreds of people to hear local musicians like the Fry Street Quartet that performed in 2019.

LOGAN – Dan Truman of Diamond Rio fame will be performing at the noon concert series tomorrow in the Logan Tabernacle at 50 N. Main St. in downtown Logan.

Ann Bailey, the program scheduler with the Tabernacle Noon Concerts, announced the change late Thursday after discovering that the Relic Acoustic Band would not be able to perform as scheduled on Friday due to a family emergency.

Bailey had to scramble to get someone to fill in and found Dan Truman ready and willing to do so.

“We have put in a new performer that is going to be wonderful,” she said. “It’s Dan Truman, who has played keyboards for Diamond Rio, a 1980s country band that still tours today.”

Truman is also co-founder of The Nashville Tribute Band.

Diamond Rio was smash country western band that won a four Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music and one Grammy Award.

The Nashville Tribute Band is group of artists who are all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) that have found success in Nashville music scene.

The band started to produce music highlighting their beliefs with Jason Deere, a songwriter and record producer. The group has performed to sell-out crowds in Cache Valley, Box Elder County and throughout the Intermountain West.

Bailey suggests that music lovers arrive early Friday to find seats and reminds them that hats and food are not allowed in the Historic Logan Tabernacle.