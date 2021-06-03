Dorothy Chidester Egan

June 3, 2021
May 10, 1934 ~ May 31, 2021 (age 87)

Dorothy Chidester Egan, 87, passed away peacefully at Beehive Homes in Perry, UT on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born on May 10, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gordon Ezra and Leah Ence Chidester. She married George David Egan and they were blessed with two daughters. They were later divorced. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City and received her Bachelor’s Degree from BYU.

She worked for the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. and had the opportunity to travel abroad to Europe.

In her later years, she lived in Corine and started Second Chance for Felines Sanctuary. She was a Docent for Hogle Zoo and taught children about various animals.

She loved hiking, camping, and was a nature enthusiast at heart. She liked reading the encyclopedia and had a great memory and a thirst for knowledge.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Lise (Ruben) Soto and Angie (Greg) Packer; four grandchildren: Chistopher Huffaker, Nicholas (Shauna) Huffaker, Tyeson (Adriana Acura) Huffaker, and Celeste Huffaker; and one great-grandchild, Nia Huffaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: JoAnn Ford.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.

