Grand County is Utah’s only COVID-19 hot spot

SALT LAKE CITY – Officials of the Utah Department of Health here announced Thursday that Grand County has moved to “High” on their COVID-19 transmission index and is now the only county in Utah in that category.

Cache County is now rated as low and Box Elder County is moderate on that index.

Thursday’s coronavirus update from the state health department included three new COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

One of them was a Box Elder County man, 45 to 64 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death. He is the 104th coronavirus death in northern Utah.

COVID-19 deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic now total 2,308.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 343 in Utah on Thursday. There were 21 new cases of CIVID-19 in the Bear River Health District.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 406,825 total cases in Utah, including 21,952 positives in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

In the three-county Bear River Health District, 98.7 percent of those total 21,952 patients are now listed as recovered.

Most of those cases occurred in Cache County (16,285), followed by Box Elder County (5,506) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District, there have been 924 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 104 coronavirus deaths.

Since Wednesday, an additional nearly 10,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.6 million.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated has grown to more than 1.229 million. Almost 38 percent of Utahns have been fully vaccinated and close to 46 percent have received one dose.

Among all adults in northern Utah, 46.5 percent have been fully immunized as of Thursday (60,399 people). A total of 135,595 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is now 6.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 4.0 percent.

There are now 140 Utahns hospitalized with the coronavirus, 10 more than on Wednesday. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 16,893 patients.

On Thursday, Idaho officials reported a total of 2,097 coronavirus deaths and 192,478 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,199 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.