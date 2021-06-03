The greatest generation just got a bit smaller……

Hans Philip Jorgensen, 97, passed away May 28, 2021 in Roy, Utah. He was born March 2, 1924 to Eric Rudolph and Eve Nielsen Jorgensen in Lewiston Utah, the third of six children. He loved his country and was a valiant and brave member of the greatest generation.

Phil attended schools in Cache Valley, graduating from White Bluffs High School in Benton County, Washington. Phil was drafted into World War II shortly after his nineteenth birthday. He served in the Army-Air Corp in the European theater as a tail gunner in the B-24’s. ln 1945, his plane was shot down over Austria. He was captured by the Germans and imprisoned in a P.O.W. camp until the end of WWII.

During college he was active in ROTC and went on to serve his country in the Army reserves retiring as a LT Colonel. Phil also worked at Hill Air Force Base, retiring after 30 years. Phil and Darlene owned and operated Jorgensen’s Book and Gift Shop in Roy for 44 years. Phil attended BYU and Utah State University, graduating in 1951 with his two older brothers.

Phil married Darlene Lindley on November 19, 1948 in the Logan LDS temple. Darlene passed away Oct. 23, 2008 just a month before their 60th wedding anniversary. They lived in Logan Utah prior to settling their young family in Roy in 1956. Phil and Darlene have 3 children Brent (Jill Spraycar), Craig (deceased) (Kathy Newell) and Anette (David) Dahl, 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grand children.

Phil was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, diligently serving in many callings.

Dad loved his family and their visits and enjoyed recounting childhood and youth memories and telling stories of his military service. He loved BYU Football, Jazz games, parades, John Phillip Sousa music, traveling, gardening, reading, Chuck-a-Rama, western movies, and FOX news.

Phil was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, parents, siblings Lloyd, Clark, Venda King, Nona Lee and Hal, son Craig, granddaughter Ashley Kaye Jorgensen, and great-granddaughter Mercedes Sommers.

Dad had great care the last years of his life. A very special thank you to the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living, Deborah Wood and her team were amazing. Thanks to Dr Justin Mansfield and Inspiration Home Health and Hospice. Carole Draper, and Alisha, were compassionate and loving care givers.

Thanks also to family, friends, customers, and neighbors who enriched his life.

