Judy Packer Edgar, 80. Residing in Taylorsville, UT. Originally from Riverdale Idaho, was able to fight Medullary cancer just long enough to pass away from old age on Monday, May 31st, 2021. She was born November 27, 1940 to Rex Smith Packer and Susan Jane Tate.

That evening Judy peacefully crossed through the veil to continue with her eternal progression. She would have been met by her father Rex Smith Packer, her mother Susan Jane Tate Packer, her just younger Brother Trent Tate Packer and her baby brother Ronnie Scott Packer who all preceded her in death. Truth be told she would have met by more ancestors than she thought possible. Also, she should have received a hug from everyone that she did work for in her many years of service at several of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temples.

She is survived by her daughter Tessie Jean Edgar and her son RB Edgar, she was Grandma to Michelle Lane Rammi (Slagowski), Todd Jay Slagowski JR. and Christopher R. Dumas. She was Great Grandma or “GG” to Elliott Danial Lowe and Blake Harley Alaxander Mullenax. She is also survived by her sisters, Suelyn Packer Murdock, and Brenda Packer Rawlings (Dwight)and Her ex-husband Robert Bruce “Bob” Edgar.

Graveside services for family will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Riverdale Hillcrest Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Taylorsville 23rd ward church house located at 5233 S. 3200 W. Taylorsville, UT. 84129 and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the Riverdale Idaho Chapel 3562 N. 1600 E. Preston, Idaho 83263.

Services will be able to be viewed live at 11:00 am MDT through the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com

