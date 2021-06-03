Lynda Hansen, of Wells, Nevada and Honeyville, Utah, unexpectedly passed away 02 June 2021, in the McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden, Utah, of a massive heart attack. She had been courageously coping with cancer for over a year, always optimistic it was under control, never complaining nor slowing down her active life.

Lynda was born 04 April 1941, to Warren Eugene Hansen, Sr. and Ruth Steed Hansen, the fifth of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Warren Eugene Hansen, General Authority Seventy emeritus, and a sister, Zola, who died in infancy. She is survived by sisters, Laralee Hansen and Sherma Fridal, and brothers, D. Walter Hansen (Niki), Carl S. Hansen (Lauralee) and Conly L. Hansen (Joyce).

Lynda grew up on farms in East Garland and Deweyville. She was great help with the farming, operating tractors, trucking, and irrigating as needed.

Lynda graduated from Bear River High School, then attended Utah State University (USAC), receiving Bachelor and Masters degrees in Speech Pathology and education.

Lynda and her sister, Laralee, taught for a year in Alaska, enjoying the experience, especially the salmon they caught from their own boat.

Lynda’s teaching career was primarily with the United States military, on bases around the world. While teaching in Iceland, she was honored to be accepted to sing with the Icelandic National Choir. Her tour of duty in South Korea was especially interesting: she was called to be Relief Society President in the local LDS branch, even though she neither spoke nor understood the language. They learned to communicate and Lynda learned to prepare native dishes she was happy to share. Others countries to which Lynda was assigned were Germany, Labrador, Okinawa and the Phillipines. Here last two assignment were with the Tohono O’odham Indian Nation at Sells, Arizona and the Navajo Nation at Crown Point, New Mexico.

After retirement, Lynda volunteered many years at the Senior Citizen Center in Wells. She also found time for Family History Center service as a consultant, and did extensive research in family genealogy. Lynda served many years as Cub Scout Leader in the Wells Ward and loved those boys. For years Lynda was in charge of organizing and or preparing meals for the LDS missionaries serving in the Wells, Nevada, area.

Lynda loved the Lord, her family and her friends.

She also loved flowers. Her lovely, historically recognized home in Wells, Nevada, was planted with multiple varieties of beautiful flowers, all lovingly cared for.

Lynda enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was responsible for planning and preparing the menu for the traditional Memorial Day family gathering, held 31 May, just two days before she passed away. We are so thankful Lynda was there with us, enjoying being with family while they enjoyed great food. Her family has a precious last memory of a smiling, happy Lynda, doing what gave her so much happiness.

Lynda will be greatly missed by her brothers and sisters, and many, many nieces and nephews who appreciated her enthusiastic support of their activities. It is a great consolation to those she has left behind, that loving family and friends are delighted to welcome Lynda to her new and better home.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Wells, Nevada, Ward at 951 Lake Avenue on Saturday 05 June from 1:00-2:30pm under the direction of Bishop Ballard.

Graveside services will be held in the East Garland Cemetery Monday, 07 June 2021, at 11:00am, under the direction of Rudd Funeral Home, with Bishop Kent presiding.

We love you Lynda; we feel blessed you were part of our lives for a time, and will be again .

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.