Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Ted Lynn Anderson, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah of a heart attack.

He was born on May 20, 1937, in Richfield, Utah, a son of Lindon Loyal and Zelpha Barney Anderson. His parents divorced and he gained a stepfather, Clarence Franks. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1955. He married Annette Dalpiaz on June 26, 1959 in Ogden, Utah at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He served in the US Army from September 1, 1959 to August 31, 1965. Ted worked at Thiokol as a Lab Technician retiring in 1998. Ted owned Ted’s Tires where he made a lot of friends and associates. Ted enjoyed snowmobiling and antique automobiles. He loved his family and grandkids and making trips to Wendover.

Surviving is his wife, Annette; three children: Wendy (Dave) Wilkes; Kent (Kathy) Anderson; Kristine (Brad) Walker; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three siblings, Rick (Sandy) Franks; Suzanne Heiner; Alan (Sandi) Franks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Clarence and one great granddaughter, Joy White and one brother-in-law, Roger Heiner.

