Box Elder man added to Utah’s coronavirus death toll

COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts continued throughout Utah on Friday as the number of fully immunized state residents approaches 40 percent (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer).

SALT LAKE CITY – The coronavirus update from the state health department on Friday once again included three COVID-19 deaths in Utah.

One of them was a Box Elder County man, older than 85, who was a long-term care facility resident. He is the 105th coronavirus death in northern Utah.

COVID-19 deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 2,311.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 288 in Utah Friday, including 16 new cases in the Bear River Health District.

The total number of total coronavirus cases in Utah now stands at 407,113. There have been 21,968 positives in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 98 percent of coronavirus patients in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases are found in Cache County (16,295). followed by Box Elder County (5,512) and Rich County (152).

To date in the three-county Bear River Health District, there have been 925 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 105 coronavirus deaths.

Nearly 11,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide since Thursday. Total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached almost 2.63 million. The number of Utahns fully vaccinated has grown to more than 1.235 million. Just over 46 percent of all Utahs have received at least one dose of vaccine.

About 47 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Friday (61,433 people). A total of 136,309 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 209 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.3 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.8 percent.

Statewide coronavirus hospitalizations are at 147, seven more than Thursday. Fifty-four of those patients are in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic now stands at 16,914.

On Friday Idaho reported 2,101 coronavirus deaths and there are 192,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

In the three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,203 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.