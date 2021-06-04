Dan Truman of Diamond Rio fame to perform at Tabernacle

Dan Truman of Diamond Rio fame will be performing in the noon concert series today at the Logan Tabernacle.

LOGAN-Dan Truman of Diamond Rio fame will be performing at the noon concert series today at the Logan Tabernacle located at 50 N. Main St.

Ann Bailey, the program scheduler with the Tabernacle Noon Concerts, announced the line-up change late Thursday after discovering that the Relic Acoustic Band would not be able to make Friday’s performance due to a family emergency.

Bailey had to scramble to get someone to fill in and found Dan Truman ready and willing to so.

“We have put in a new performer that is going to be wonderful,” she said. “It’s Dan Truman, who has played keyboards for Diamond Rio, a 1980’s country band that still tours today.”

Truman is also co-founder of The Nashville Tribute Band.

In its heyday, Diamond Rio won four Group of the Year awards from the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music and one Grammy Award.

The Nashville Tribute Band is group of artists who all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) that have found success in Nashville music scene.

The band started to produce music about their beliefs with songwriter and record producer, Jason Deere. The group has performed to sell-out crowds in Cache Valley, Box Elder County and throughout the Intermountain West.

Bailey advises music lovers to arrive early Friday to find a seat and remember that hats and no food are not allowed in the Historic Logan Tabernacle.