Serious accidents locally on Friday evening

Courtesy Greg Madson

CACHE COUNTY — A couple of serious accidents closed major highways in Cache County early Friday evening. An accident in Logan Canyon closed U-S 89 at the mouth of the canyon. And an accident on U-S 89 -91 near Hwy 101 in Wellsville closed traffic for a time headed south-bound. As of 8p.m. all highways had been reopened to traffic.

Also, according to emergency radio traffic, an accident with injuries was also reported at 700 North and 100 East in Logan on Friday evening. No further information was available on the vehicle accidents.