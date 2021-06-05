Political newcomer to oppose Holly Daines for mayor’s seat

Political newcomer Dee Jones of Logan has filed to oppose incumbent Mayor Holly Daines for the city's top elected position.

Daines has only been mayor since 2018, but Jones believes that it is nevertheless time for a change.

The local businessman is a Cache Valley native who describes himself as a “blue collar person.”

“I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and go to work,” Jones said, while announcing his candidacy for mayor. “I have a deep respect and admiration for our valley and the people that live here.”

If elected, Jones said that one of his priorities will be to give Logan residents a greater voice in their government by creating a six-member city council made up of representatives from each of Logan’s neighborhoods. Those are the Adams, Bridger, Ellis, Hillcrest, Wilson and Woodruff neighborhoods.

Jones is also concerned about the high cost of utilities for city residents.

“I know what it’s like to open my utility bill and get sick to my stomach,” he explains. “I have spoken to people that need to put their groceries on a credit card, just so they can pay their utility bill. That’s not right.”

Jones also differs with city officials about their current plans for the revitalization of the downtown area.

“The taxpayers have spent far too much for the Emporium fiasco, just to have it knocked down,” he argues. “We should continue the Center Block project without knocking down any historic buildings and without a portable ice rink or splash pad. We are heading into a serious drought and those features make no sense.”

Jones also voices concern about the city’s infrastructure, including road and sidewalks that need repair or replacement.

“The intersection at 1400 North and 600 West is a mess that has cost taxpayers million of dollars,” he points out. “And it still not fixed.”

Jones also believes that communication and coordination between Logan City and Utah State University and Cache County need to be improved.

Finally, the fledgling candidate promises to have fresh ideas about local issues that he will discuss later in the mayoral campaign. Those include a solution to the controversy over the relocation of Fire Station 70, strategies to attract clean industries that provide higher paying jobs and ideas to boost the local tourism industry.

“There is no reason that we can’t raise the quality of life for everyone here,” Jones said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but it can be done and I am up to that task.”

The primary election for municipal candidates throughout Cache Valley will be Aug. 10 and the general election is slated for Nov. 2.