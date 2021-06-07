January 6, 1935 – June 4, 2021 (age86)

Alton Lavor Bird, 86, passed away June 4, 2021 in Mendon, Utah.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Mendon Stake Center chapel, 476 South 100 East in Mendon, beginning at 12:00pm, with a viewing service prior from 10 to 11:30am.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed online via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84252553687?pwd=dmxzOWxMZ2NqdHRCbkZNbW9tZUlXUT09

Password: Alton

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.