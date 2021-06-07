October 01, 1937 – June 01, 2021 (age 83)



Arvilla Marie Neal passed away in her home with her sweetheart of 67 years by her side on June 1st 2021. Marie was born in Malad, Idaho, on October 1st 1937, to Dale A. and Arvilla C. Evans. She was the 2nd child of 6 children. Marie was a Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and she served in several callings. Marie was a natural at helping her mother tend to her younger siblings, a trait that she continued to practice with her own children and grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. Marie was educated in the Malad Valley. She became a young bride at the tender age of 16 to William Elton “Bill” Neal in the Logan Utah Temple. Marie and Bill had just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on May 25th 2021.

Shortly after their marriage, Bill and Marie move to California for Bill’s Marine training, and to start their family. Many lifelong friends were made while there.

Marie became a wonderful wife and mother, truly devoted to her young busy family. Her home was the gathering place for friends and family. There was always room for one more at her kitchen table; the more the merry was her thought. Everyone who met Marie became her friend for life. She practiced old fashioned letter writing, corresponding with friends and relatives up until she couldn’t hold a pen. She mastered the new cell phone technology with excitement because she could visit with friends and family anytime, anywhere.

The Neal Family moved several times to better their opportunity for employment. Utah, Arizona, back to Utah, California, and once again to Malad, just doors away from Marie’s childhood home. Marie served her community any way she could. Floats in the 4th of July parades, Chairwomen of the Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Republican Party, and Marie served on Malad Planning and Zoning. Marie and several other mothers, formed the Malad High School Booster Club, selling scones to help fund the kids activities. She was active in all aspects of her community. She became a baseball, basketball, football, track, wrestling, fishing, camping, seamstress, all round home canning, expert. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t give you- if you needed it and she could find it- you could have it.

The highlight in Marie’s retired life was her travels to Quartzite, Arizona with Bill, Tuffy their dog, and Socks their Cat.

Marie could hardly wait to get to Arizona and catch up with her friends. She truly loved her trailer in the desert and the time she was able to be there. Her Arizona friends called her often to give her encouragement when she could no longer travel.

Marie is survived by her devoted loving husband Bill Neal; children Ireta Marie Norstrom, Max Drew Neal (Rhonda), and Clair Douglas Neal (Machelle); 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great- grandchild; Sister-In-Law Gwen Evans (brother William Dale Evans deceased), Brother Kim C. Evans (Sue), Mark C. Evans (Shaleen).

She was preceded in death by, here parents, Dale A. and Arvilla C. Evans, her son Rae Eugene Neal, her sister Gene ReNee Schlehuber, her brother William Dale Evans, and sister Daniele Guazzinni who was married to Sam Guazzinni (deceased).

Services will be held Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Malad LDS 3rd ward chapel.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday prior to service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Horsley Funeral Home 132 W 300 N.

Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.