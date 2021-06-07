January 17, 1958 ~ June 4, 2021 (age 63)

Brenda L. Pound, age 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on June 4, 2021. She was born January 17, 1958, in Logan Utah to Garth Loraine Lee and Lila Florence Henry. She is known for her love of her family, her talents and knowledge of fiber and textiles, and sharing the skills she learned with others.

Brenda grew up in Hyrum, Utah in a large and loving family. Her mother was a teacher and artist, her father a chemist and professor. Her parents and family were a big influence in her life. She learned to work hard, to make the best use of everything, and developed a genuine curiosity and thirst for knowledge in all areas of her life.

She met her husband in a chemistry lab, and eventually was sealed to him in the Logan, Utah temple. They created a loving home for their family and she was a compassionate listener, counselor, and confidant to her children.

She received a Bachelor’s of Science in both Microbiology and Medical Technology from Utah State University and taught the importance of education to her children, many of them receiving advanced degrees.

Her love of reading expanded into learning and practicing a variety of skills and lost arts, such as knitting, crocheting, tatting, soap and cheese making, smocking, lacemaking, fiber preparation, spinning, weaving, bobbin lace, preserving foods, and many other things. She always had multiple projects going at the same time. Her finished projects can be found throughout her home and were frequently gifted to friends and family. For years she had a drop spindle or other project in her possession at every doctor visit and waiting area, and her fingers were always busy.

She loved music and encouraged all her kids to play various musical instruments. She also valued teaching and sharing her knowledge with others. She would learn new things simply for the joy of teaching them to friends and family. Many found it easy to talk with her and learn from her experiences.

Brenda’s legacy with the Boy Scouts of America started when she helped her mother teach basic scouting skills as a teenager at 11-yr old scout camp. She believed strongly that scouting and its ideals could build strong character in youth. She served as an adult leader on and off since 1986, and at the time of her passing was registered with a local community pack. She earned her Wood Badge, District Award of Merit, and other leader training awards. For about a decade she was involved at the district level, supporting training or roundtable.

She participated for over a decade at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville Utah as a historical interpreter, dressed in pioneer era clothing, helping many children and adults to learn about preparing and turning fiber into fabric and other usable products.

She battled cancer for over 10 years, and died of complications from the cancer, a heart attack, and a stroke. Before and throughout this battle, she maintained an optimistic, positive attitude, continuously looking forward and sharing her enthusiasm for lost arts.

She is survived by her spouse, Wesley Franklin Pound, her six married children, Charlotte Larsen (Jeremy), Andrew Pound (Debra), Elisabeth Gates (Richard), Heather Christopherson (Daniel), Rochelle Cummings (Chad), and Mitchell Pound (Kari), and she leaves behind fourteen grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Elwood chapel, at 4865 W 9600 N, Elwood, Utah. This will be followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon.

Interment will be at the Elwood Town Cemetery, in Elwood Utah.

The funeral will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person, and more information about the funeral can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American West Heritage Center, which Brenda supported as a volunteer. Donations can be made from the home page at www.AWHC.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.