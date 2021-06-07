November 7. 1987 – June 1, 2021 (age 33)

Bret Anthony Beal, 33, passed away June 1, 2021, in Ogden Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Bret was born November 7, 1987, in Salt Lake City to Tamera Ann Collings and adopted in 1998 by Vern and Valerie Beal. He married Jessica Aiken on November 27, 2010, and moved to Brigham City in 2014. Bret enjoyed music, racing, working on vehicles, being a CDL truck driver, and teaching his children various skills.

Bret is survived by; his wife, Jessica Beal, his children Kadan Boorman, Lyric Beal, and Cash Beal. As well as his parents Vern and Valerie Beal, his sisters Heather, Dina, Rayna, Destiny, Stella, and Breanna, his brothers Andrew, Jacob, Austin, and Braydon, and his grandmother Carol Gager.

Bret is preceded in death by; his mother, Tamera Ann Collings, his aunt Catherine Collings Wockenfuss, his uncle Tracy D. Collings, as well as grandparents and cousins.

Celebration of Life will be held at John Adams Park in Brigham City on June 11, 2021, from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Please share a favorite memory of Bret or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on this page.

Thank you to Franklin County Funeral Home, Sunny Off-Road, Whitaker Construction, and family and friends for the outpouring of love and support.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.