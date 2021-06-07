Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes for future general conferences

FILE PHOTO: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sings during the faithful's semi-annual general conference Saturday, Oct. 4, 2008, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced changes to upcoming general conferences of the Church, which are held each April and October.

In a press release, the Church’s First Presidency said beginning with October’s general conference and continuing thereafter, the Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued. Previously, these sessions were held for women (in October) and priesthood holders (in April). The leadership explained that the change is being made because all sessions of general conference are now available to anyone who desires to watch or listen.

For the October 2021 general conference (to be held October 2–3), conference proceedings will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City. However, the Conference Center will remain closed to the public. Attendance to the semi-annual conferences have been prohibited since cornavirus cases began to surge in April 2020.

General conference is an opportunity for Church members and friends worldwide to receive messages about the Savior Jesus Christ from leaders. They are broadcast locally on News Talk KVNU and the Church’s websites.

