County music celebration slated at Ellen Eccles Theatre

County songwriters Brad and Brett Warren will perform along with members of the Music City Hit-Makers and local musicians at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan on Saturday, June 26.

Brad and Brett Warren are members of the Music City Hit-Makers, a group of songwriters that tour performing acoustic renditions of songs they penned for some of Nashville’s most notable artists. Those performances give audiences the chance to learn the stories behind their favorite county hits, according to Alek Nelson, the CacheARTS marketing director.

The Warrens will be joined by local and national musicians, he adds, breathing fresh life into the memories associated with popular tunes.

“We are excited to have the uber-talented Music City Hit-Makers and the Warren brothers with us,” says CacheARTS executive director Wendi Hassan. “It will also be wonderful to have local musicians back on the Ellen Eccles Theatre stage.

“There’s nothing quite like county music to celebrate a Cache Valley summer.”

The Warrens’ music has been recorded by Tim McGraw (“If You’re Reading This”), Toby Keith (“Red Solo Cup”), Blake Shelton (“Every Time I Hear That Song”) and Taylor Swift (“That’s When”).

Compositions by the Warrens are routinely performed by A-list county artists like Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Billy Currington and others.

The brothers have also penned rock tunes for various artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nickelback, Hinder, Joss Stone and others.

The Warrens have written eight Number 1 hits and five additional songs that have achieved Top Ten rankings on the Hot County Songs chart.

Brad and Brett Warren also have a solid reputation as performing artists. In the 1990s, they toured extensively as an opening act for Tim McGraw and scored seven Top 40 hits on the Billboard county music chart.

As performers, the Warrens were Duo of the Year nominees by the County Music Association for six consecutive years. As songwriters, they earned a Grammy nomination for “If You’re Reading This” and a CMA Song of the Year nomination for “Anyway.”

Brad and Brett Warren are also skilled raconteurs, having hosted their own reality series on County Music Television entitled “Barely Famous: The Warren Brothers.”

Tickets for the Warren Brothers event are already on sale at www.cachearts.org or the Ellen Eccles Theatre box office at 43 S. Main in downtown Logan.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center