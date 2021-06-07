Gobert and the Jazz host Los Angeles Clippers to start Western Conference semifinals

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell drives the ball between Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Terance Mann, rear, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. MDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -4; over/under is 221.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers to start the Western Conference second round. Utah went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season. The Clippers won the last regular season meeting 116-112 on Feb. 19. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to lead LA to the victory and Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points in the loss for Utah.

The Jazz are 28-14 in Western Conference games. Utah averages 48.2 rebounds per game and is 42-8 when outrebounding opponents.

The Clippers are 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Rajon Rondo averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 13.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 23.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 rebounds and averages 9 points. Leonard is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Jazz: Averaging 123.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.8% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 111.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.