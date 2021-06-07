Mendon man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting woman

Booking photo for Kay K. Moosman (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 61-year-old Mendon man has been given the maximum prison sentence for sexually assaulting a woman years ago. Kay K. Moosman was ordered to report to the Cache County Jail to begin serving two concurrent terms of one to 15-years in prison.

Moosman was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two amended counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard explained how Moosman molested and sexually abused the victim while she was unconscious. He would video and photograph the woman sleeping in bed, while she was naked and being assaulted.

The woman was an acquaintance of the defendant and reported being abused for eight-years during their relationship.

Moosman told the court he was sorry for his actions and the grief it had caused. He said he was trying to turn his life around and asked for forgiveness.

Defense attorney Greg Skordas continued to argue that some of the allegations in the case were not true. He asked the court for a lesser sentence.

Judge Brandon Maynard said the case was a difficult one for the court, balancing a sentence between what the attorney’s requested and a presentence report. He explained that despite some of the disputed facts, the defendant had pleaded guilty. He ordered Moosman to report to jail by 5 p.m. Monday night, and also issued a protective order between the defendant and victim.

