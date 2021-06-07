One more COVID fatality added to Bear River area

Monday the Utah Department of Health reported two new coronavirus deaths in its COVID update. One of them, a Cache County man between 45-64 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death, became the 106th COVID fatality in the Bear River Health District.

COVID-19 deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic have reached 2,313.

There were 174 new coronavirus cases in Utah since Sunday including 12 in the Bear River Health District.

From the start of the pandemic in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,724 of the 22,014 total cases have been declared “recovered”.

Since Sunday 3,612 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.65 million. The state health department reports 1.25 million in Utah have been fully vaccinated which is 39 percent of the state’s population. More than 1.5 million Utahns have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Most of the northern Utah cases are found in Cache County (16,329) followed by Box Elder County (5,524) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 930 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Almost 48 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Sunday (61,768 people). A total of 136,894 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 236 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 4.0 percent.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped to 127, two fewer than Sunday while 51 are in intensive care units, the same as on Sunday. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic are 16,952.

In Idaho there have been 2,105 coronavirus deaths and there are 192,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,203 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.