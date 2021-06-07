Utah education board passes limits on teaching about race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s board of education has passed new rules around how race can be taught in K-12 schools. The Deseret News reports the board on Thursday confirmed new rules that would ensure that children in K-12 schools aren’t taught that any race, gender or religion is superior to another.

They also prevent teaching that could make someone feel guilty for the past actions of individuals of the same group.

The new rules align with a proposal that an education committee put forth last week. State lawmakers also passed a similar resolution last month.