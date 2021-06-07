Utah reports no coronavirus deaths over the past weekend

After a weekend during which Utah health officials happily reported no death due to COVID-19, the scheduling of coronavirus testing and vaccinations continues at a rapid pace statewide (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

SALT LAKE CITY – Officials of the Utah Department of Health have reported that the state recorded no coronavirus deaths over the past weekend.

COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 now stand at 2,311 fatalties.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 223 in Utah Sunday, including 14 new cases in the Bear River Health District.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Utah is now 407,642, including 22,002 positives in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

From the start of the pandemic, 21,717 of the 22,002 total cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties have been declared “recovered”.

Since Saturday, nearly 11,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached almost 2.65 million. Among the adult population of Utah, 53.2 percent have been vaccinated. That exceeds the national average.

Most of the northern Utah cases are found in Cache County (16,295), followed by Box Elder County (5,512) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District, there have been 929 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 105 coronavirus deaths.

Exactly 47.5 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Saturday (61,736 people). A total of 136,836 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 232 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.7 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.7 percent.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped to 129, 11 fewer than Saturday, Fifty-one of those patients are in intensive care units, three fewer than on Saturday. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic are 16,935.

Idaho reported Sunday there have been 2,101 coronavirus deaths and there are 192,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,203 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.