Ernesto López launches city council re-election bid

LOGAN – Ernesto López, the Logan City Council’s newest member, has filed for re-election to his post.

“If elected,” López said in a prepared statement announcing his candidacy, “I promise to bring diverse opinions to the table. I will serve as a liaison and advocate for multiple historically under-represented groups in our city.

“I want to inspire others to step up and serve, to reach for higher goals and to strive for better inclusivity for all members of our community.”

López joined the municipal panel in October 2020, after being selected to serve out the unexpired term of former councilmember Jess Bradfield. His interim appointment to the Logan City Council is set expire on Jan. 1, 2022.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve our community through the Logan City Council for the last few months …” López explained. “Now that I fully understand what it means to be to be a council member, I feel more empowered to make meaningful contributions to the city.”

A native of Tijuana, López is an instructional course designer for the Extension Service at Utah State University. His previous professional experience includes serving as a distance learning manager and technical trainer for Harris Research, managing the Logan Multicultural Center and serving low-income families at Bear River Head Start.

On a volunteer basis, López is chairman of the Logan City Library Latino Advisory Council, which organizes the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Logan. He is also a member of the Educational Excellence for Latinos initiative at Logan High School, where López has been involved in organizing the school’s Latino Education Fair.

“That same passion and commitment that drove me to serve our community in various forms in the past continues to drive me today as I serve our city,” the council member said. “I approach my city council responsibilities with the desire to make appropriate decisions that will serve our citizens and future generations best for many years to come.”

Among his top priorities, López lists maintaining Cache Valley’s quality of life while encouraging positive business growth. Given the rising prices in the local real estate market, he also supports efforts to develop affordable housing within Logan’s city limits.

“Getting elected and serving our city for four more years is an exciting challenge for me, my family and others who support me,” López admitted. “I accept (that challenge) knowing that it won’t be easy, since worthy causes such as this often are not.

“I believe that there is a bright future ahead for Logan City and I would be honored to continue to serve my community as we work to achieve that future together.”

López joins incumbent Amy Z. Anderson in seeking re-election to their at-large seats on the Logan City Council. Also vying for one of those seats is community activist Keegan Garrity.

Those three candidates will face off in the general election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.