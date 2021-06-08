Horace Layne Gardner, age 85, passed away on June 2, 2021 in Deweyville, Utah. He was born on December 12, 1935 in Deweyville, Utah to Horace ‘’G” Gardner and Ethel Flora Petersen. He married Donna Marie Rhodes on March 14, 1957 in Elko, Nevada and was later sealed for time and all eternity on December 11, 1974.

Layne lived in numerous places including: Deweyville, Utah, Fortsill, Oklahoma, Alaska, Deadwood and Bear Creek, and 29 Palms California. He attended Deweyville school and graduated from Bear River High School and LDS Seminary.

Layne worked as a farmer at Gardner Dairy Farms, as a cabinet maker at Gardner and Son’s Cabinets, a Goldminer in Alaska, and a semi Truck driver. While in Alaska, working as a Goldminer, Horace became an Alaskan Bush Pilot.

Layne had several hobbies including: fast pitch softball, baseball, basketball, archery, golf, and FFA (Future Farmers of America).

Layne held several callings. He was an Explorer Leader, Counselor in Deweyville and 29 Palms California, a Bishop in 29 Palms, a Home Teacher, and a High Priest Group Leader.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Gardner; children Bobby (Jennifer) Gardner, Douglas (Dede) Gardner, Jean (David) Morris, DaNene (Jeff) Lawson; sixteen grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; sister Karen Kirkaby.

He was preceded in death by Horace “G” and Ethel Gardner; sisters Flora Whiteford, Gayle Sedgwick; brother J Lamar Gardner; sister-in-law Janice Gardner; brother-in-law Gorden Kirkaby; 2 grandsons, Coby Gardner and Jaymes Morris.

Services will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 at 11am at the Deweyville LDS Church.

Viewings will be held on Thursday June 10, 2021 from 6-7:30pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) and on Friday June 11, 2021 from 9-10:30am at the Deweyville LDS Church.

Interment will take place at the Deweyville Cemetery.

A special thanks to the Deweyville ward, family, and friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.