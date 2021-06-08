Motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon sends two people to the hospital

LOGAN — A motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday evening. The accident occurred at 6:45 p.m. near Beaver Creek Lodge.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a man and woman were riding the motorcycle together along the highway, when they hit a deer. Neither of the occupants were wearing helmets.

Both occupants were thrown from the bike and sustained critical injuries.

The man was transported by ground ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. The woman, who had more life-threatening injuries, was flown by helicopter to Ogden Regional Hospital.

The identities of both occupants were not released, pending notification of family.

Brenchley explained that a section of Logan Canyon near the crash was closed, causing traffic to be backed up for several miles, while troopers treated the man and woman.

