Temple Square Is Reopening to the Public This Summer

The Conference Center at Temple Square (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening portions of Temple Square, one of the top tourist attractions in Utah. The phased reopening will begin on June 14 with the Church’s Conference Center and additional facilities to follow in the coming months. The area has been closed to the general public and visits, except for some limited virtual tours, since COVID cases began to grow throughout the state, March 2020.

According to a press release, the public will again be welcomed to visit and tour the Conference Center beginning Monday. The experience will initially be open with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) and will include guided and self-guided tours.

The central features of the Conference Center experience are a replica of sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s masterpiece, the Christus; a cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple; the 21,000-seat Conference Center auditorium; and premier views of Temple Square and the Salt Lake Temple renovation.

The Conference Center also provides immersive and interactive experiences to understand the history and significance of the Salt Lake Temple. These include an orientation video, a media presentation about the importance of social and religious gatherings, historical artifacts and sacred art galleries.

In July, the Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will reopen, although concerts and rehearsals will continue to be paused. The Family History Library and Church History Library will also reopen with limited presentations.

In August, the Beehive House will resume public tours.

The press release stated, face masks are recommended for individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The reopening of other buildings and experiences will be announced at a future date.

