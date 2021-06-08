Utah with 408,068 coronavirus cases to date; 22,025 in northern Utah

FILE IMAGE - coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

The total list of Utah’s COVID fatalities grew to 2,136 Tuesday according to the Utah Department of Health report. There were three coronavirus deaths added.

Since the start of the pandemic in Utah total COVID-19 fatalities have reached 2,316.

There were 252 new coronavirus cases in Utah since Monday including 11 in the Bear River Health District.

From the start of the pandemic there have been 408,068 coronavirus cases in Utah. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,732 of the 22,025 total cases have been declared “recovered”.

There have been 7,101 vaccine doses administered statewide in Utah since Monday, and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.65 million. The state health department reports 1.259 million in Utah have been fully vaccinated which is about 39 percent of the state’s population.

Most of the northern Utah cases are found in Cache County (16,333) followed by Box Elder County (5,529) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 931 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Almost 48 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Monday (62,094 people). A total of 137,023 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 256 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 4.2 percent.

Tuesday coronavirus hospitalizations increased to 139, 12 more than Monday while 54 are in intensive care units which is three more than on Monday. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic are 16,981.

Since Monday 2,997 people were tested in-state for the first time and a total of 5,705 tests were administered. More than 2.7 million Utahns have been tested as of Tuesday and there have been more than 4.97 million total tests administered in the state.

In Idaho there have been 2,106 coronavirus deaths and there are 193,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,204 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.