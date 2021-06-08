Valerie Andrus Hatch

March 19, 1956 – June 4, 2021 (age 65)

Valerie made the unexpected journey June 4th to be reunited with her Heavenly Father.

Valerie was the oldest of four children to Joseph Dale and Janice Andrus. Valerie grew up in Richmond, where she raised her four children with her eternal companion Larry Hatch.

As Valerie left this side of the veil she was surrounded by her husband, four children and one grandchild. Being with family was what made Valerie the happiest when she was always looking for little ways to take care of us all! She supported us all no matter the event. she was in the first row cheering us on, camera in hand to capture any moment she could! Valerie was the glue that held her family together, planning parties, camp trips really any reason to get us all together.

Valerie was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, teaching her kids and grandkids about the Gospel, slipping in a lesson where she could. She faithfully studied genealogy, learning of all those that have gone before. We can only imagine that magical moment when she was once again able to hug her dad.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Larry and children: Travis (Tawna), Candice (Gail), Trevor (Tiffany), Troy(Audrey). Eight grandchildren: Ryley, Tayghen, Tacie, Kaylie, Linlie, Ally, Gaitlin, Dusty her mother, Janice Andrus and three siblings Jackie, Cheri (Robert) Housley, Mike (Cheri) Andrus.

Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.

A viewing will take place Thursday evening June 10th from 6-8pm at the Richmond Stake Center 135 W. Main St.

Funeral services will be held Friday June 11th at noon with a viewing prior from 10:30-11:30am at the Richmond Stake Center.

Interment will follow at the Richmond Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com.