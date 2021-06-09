A long-time family resource center says goodbye

From loganfamilycenter.org

LOGAN — The Logan Family Center has been a great resource for families for the last 25 years and is closing up shop this year. In early April the Executive Board of the center voted to dissolve the center.

The two main obstacles for the center were a loss of tax exempt status and the inability to serve the community adequately during the pandemic. The staff came to the realization that the many roadblocks and time restraints to resolving the issues were preventing them from serving the community in the way their mission requires.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, executive director Coral Larson said their upcoming 25th anniversary celebration will also be a Farewell party.

“July 30th from 10(a.m.) to 4(p.m.) on the Wilson Elementary School grounds, we’re going to be inviting organizations to come and bring activities for families and share information about what they do to serve the community. We have invited food trucks, we’re still working on the details, entertainment,” according to Larson.

She said they want to recognize all the many partners that have made it possible for them to get grants to provide their free programs to the community. So they are going to be recognizing those groups of people and businesses.

“And also we want to recognize some of our past directors and volunteers that have helped us out over the years too.”

Before they close up shop they will continue to offer free parenting classes monthly with October’s class being the last offered at the center. Parents may register on their website www.loganfamilycenter.org