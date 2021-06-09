Among coronavirus variants, the U.K. and Brazilian are most common in Utah

FILE PHOTO - coronavirus variants

Many national media outlets are tracking three COVID-19 variants which have been identified in this country: the U.K., the South African and the Brazilian variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported these variants spread more easily but it is unknown whether the illness caused is a more severe reaction. A CDC map shows the U.K. and Brazilian variants are most prominent in Utah.

Utah’s list of COVID fatalities grew to 2,318 Wednesday according to the Utah Department of Health report. There were two coronavirus deaths across the state, both involving Salt Lake County men.

There were 360 new coronavirus cases in Utah since Tuesday including 13 in the Bear River Health District.

From the start of the pandemic there have been 408,428 coronavirus cases in Utah. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,749 of the 22,038 total cases have been declared “recovered”.

There have been 9,676 vaccine doses administered statewide in Utah since Tuesday, and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached almost 2.667 million. The state health department reports 1.265 million in Utah have been fully vaccinated which is about 39 percent of the state’s population and 1.51 million have received at least one dose.

Most of the northern Utah cases are found in Cache County (16,346) followed by Box Elder County (5,531) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 933 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Exactly 48 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Wednesday (62,400 people). A total of 137,977 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has increased the last 24 hours to 280 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 4.2 percent.

Wednesday coronavirus hospitalizations increased to 157, 12 more than Tuesday.

In Idaho there have been 2,105 coronavirus deaths and there are 193,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,206 positive cases in Franklin County, 392 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.