Betty Lou Hansen passed away in Montpelier, Idaho on June 7, 2021.

Betty was born on August 28, 1930 in Cedar City, Utah to Wayne John and Nina Nostaja. Betty had two siblings, one older brother Jack Nostaja of Hollywood, CA and one younger brother Robert (Bob) Nostaja of Beaver Dam, AZ.

Betty married Don A. Allen in Utah in 1931. They lived in Utah for the first years of their marriage later moving to Star Valley, Wyoming and eventfully settling in Cokeville, Wyoming. They had 5 children, Carol Ferrin, Cokeville, Terry (Karla) Allen of Garden City, Utah. Sandy (Larry) Pastor of Kingman, AZ, Gayle (Craig) Chadwick of Cokeville. Michael Allen of Cokeville.

Betty and Don loved to hunt, fish, and camp with family. Betty and Don were involved in the Scouting program for many years. Betty collected arrowheads, geodes, and any strange looking rock. Her yard was full of them. She loved crafting with the grand kids and making quilts for them.

Betty served with the Cokeville Ambulance Service for 25 years. She enjoyed making the crown for Homecoming. Betty loved watching her children and grandchildren in sports. Traditional family dinners were a must for her, inviting everyone to come to her home. Betty had 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Nina Nostaja, her husband Don, her daughter Sandy and son Michael. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cokeville Senior Citizens.

