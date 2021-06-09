Burnice Aldon Bennett, age 43, passed away on June 6, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Burnice was born on February 22, 1978 in Tremonton, Utah to Brent and Lanna Bennett.

Burnice lived in Tremonton, Utah and graduated from Bear River High School. He married Teneka Hugie Bennett on July 19, 2014 in Corrine, Utah. Burnice worked for Clean Sweep until 2018. Then drove long-haul for C&B Transportation.

Burnice is survived by his wife Teneka Hugie Bennett; children Jon Schenk, Madeline Clark, Kambri Bennett (Blake Bartnes), Jamie Bennett (Nathan Bilyeu), Shawnee (Kelton) Waite, Shelly (Jessie) Hendrickson; parents Lanna Bennett, Glenna Hugie, Clair (Alma) Hugie; siblings Val (Kyra) Bennett, Mike (Heather) Hugie, Marty (Claudia) Hugie, Cecil (Toni) Hugie, Chris Hugie, Brandon (Teresa) Rodriguez, Chase (Hailey) Rodriguez, Maria Lowe (Shawn Bennett), Mairta Thompson, Melissa Bennett, Melanie (Brantley) Sorenson; Angie (Nate) Skoubye, Jessica (Daren) Lily; 12 1⁄2 grandkids and 21 nieces and nephews.

Burnice was preceded in death by grandparents Ralph and Lorraine Bennett, Searl and Melva Wheeler, Cecil and Lois Hugie, Florene Ross, Father Brent Bennett, Sisters Marainna Bennett and Jamie Hugie.

All services will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton).

Viewings will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 from 6-8pm and from 9:30-10:30am on Saturday June 12, 2021 with the funeral to follow at 11am.

Interment will be at the Elwood Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.