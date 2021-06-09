Garden City to welcome the opening of new business complex with ribbon cuttings

Mikes Market in Garden City will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 10, at 11 a.m.

GARDEN CITY – The Bear Lake Valley business community is excited to celebrate the grand opening of Garden City’s largest business complex on Thursday, June 10, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The first ribbon cutting will be at Market, a grocery store and Ace Hardware, located at 485 N. Bear Lake Blvd.

The 40,000-square foot business development includes the first full-service Zions Bank branch, Mikes Market, Chevron fuel station, a coffee shop (Beans and Brews) and an Ace Hardware store.

Mikes Market is 22,000 square-feet location with an assortment of groceries, self check out, a deli, bakery, instore dining and a gift shop. Dan’s Ace Hardware is 18,500 square feet and will include sporting goods like hunting and fishing supplies. The Chevron fuel station will include a towing service. There is also a Utah State Liquor Store within the building.

Zions Bank will have a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. The location is the first and only Garden City full-service bank and can be accessed through Mike’s Market or an east-facing entrance.

The 940-square-foot Zions location boasts enhanced digital features, including two ATMs that can deposit up to 15 checks or 50 bills at once and transfer funds between accounts.

“We are delighted to have a physical presence in Garden City, one of the most beautiful and beloved communities in Utah,” said Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO. “We are excited to bring banking services to the shores of Bear Lake.”

Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Garden City, Utah, and Montpelier, Idaho, locations said Zions Bank has enjoyed serving the west side of Bear Lake for many years through Montpelier’s Bear Lake Valley branch and is excited to now have an actual facility in Garden City.

“As the community’s only local bank, we look forward to helping individuals, families and businesses reach their full financial potential with this new and convenient branch location offering stellar service as well as digital capabilities,” Allred said.

The Bear Lake Garden City branch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its enhanced exterior ATM is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, adding convenience for local business clients. The interior ATM located by the bank’s entrance inside Mike’s Market is also available during store hours.

Mark Smoot, a business owner and chairman of the board of the Garden City Chamber of Commerce, said the business complex is the most significant investment in the community they have had in quite some time.

“It will save a lot of people from going to Logan and help our tax base,” he said. “We are excited to have Mike and Curtis Moldenhauer to make an investment like this in our community.”

The brothers also have other businesses in the Bear Lake Valley and throughout Southeast Idaho and northern Utah.

Garden City has a population of under 600 people but is a favorite vacation spot for tens of thousands of visitors from Memorial Day through Labor Day.