Hyrum man arrested and charged with allegedly ‘critically’ abusing baby girl

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested and charged with allegedly abusing a 2-month-old baby girl. Nathen A. LeFevre was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday.

Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Logan Regional Hospital on a complaint of a baby “covered in bruises and not acting normal,” according to an arrest report. The girl allegedly had numerous large bruises over her chest, lower abdomen and jaw. She also had bruising on her bottom, consistent with being struck.

Doctors informed deputies that the child had contusions on her head and was suffering from a brain bleed. She was later flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Deputies questioned LeFevre. He allegedly disclosed, “he had lost his temper with the child and had shaken her,” according to the report. He also stated that he had thrown the girl down after getting angry about her soiling her diaper.

The abuse reportedly occurred at a residence in Mendon and was consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

LeFevre was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with three counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar explained that the baby had multiple rib fractures and three brain bleeds. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.

LeFevre sat during the hearing shaking and wiping his eyes. He spoke only briefly, explaining to the court that he had recently started a new job.

Judge Brian Cannell set bail at $10,000 and assigned LeFevre a public defender. He also ordered the suspect to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and be placed on pretrial supervision.

LeFevre was scheduled to appear again in court June 19. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

