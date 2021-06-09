June 19, 1935 – June 8, 2021 (age 85)



Martha Mackay Hammond, 85, passed away June 8, 2021 surrounded by her children. Martha was born of goodly parents, Maynard James Mackay and Sarah Walker in June of 1935.

She was sealed to Hugh Darvel Hammond on September 6, 1961 in the Salt Lake City temple. They loved each other dearly. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother, David Mackay (Vicki) and her five children: Maynard Hammond (Jill), Jennifer Anderson (David), Julia Merrill (Glen), Matthew Hammond (Jennifer), and Sara Baugh (Gifford). Family was everything to her. She was an incredible mother. She has 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren with more on the way.

Martha loved to serve and help others. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to read and do crafts. She was often found sewing quilts with friends or reading a good book.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 12th from 10:30 -11:30 at Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 E. Center in Logan.