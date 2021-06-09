Norene Burton Orton (88) of North Ogden, passed away on a beautiful morning, June 07, 2021 at the Beehive Homes Assisted Living facility in Perry Utah. She was the first child born to Alice Shaw Burton and Kenneth G. Burton on May 22, 1933 in Ogden, Utah. Norene grew up on Jefferson Street where she attended Ogden City schools. They lived on Jefferson until her father moved the family out to North Ogden, where Norene attended Weber High School. She married Owen J. Orton on February 11, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Owen and Norene were blessed with 6 children. Norene, a stay-at-home mother, spent most her life raising her children, Cheryl (Ron Jones), Ronald (Margaret) Orton, Michael (Gwen) Orton, David Orton, Scott Orton, and Suzanne Orton.

Norene leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and her dear sister, Linda (Dean) Loftus.

Norene was preceded in death by her husband, Owen, both her parents, her sweet sister, Kay (Gerald) Hunt., and her 2 youngest children, Scott and Suzanne.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Beehive Homes Assisted Living’s nurses and their many staff members who were so kind to Norene, and a special thanks for the great care from the nurses and administrators of Bristol Hospice, for their unfailing kindness, care, and support that they also gave her.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:50 AM at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden followed by services at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.