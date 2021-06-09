July 21, 1946 – June 7, 2021 (age 74)



Richard Albert Riggs,74, of Benson, Utah, passed away on June 7th in his home surrounded by his beautiful wife and loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky Colleen Riggs; his five children, Steve Mackley (Cristal), Teresa Wages (Cameron), Terri Watterson (Jeff), Greg Riggs (Tara), Tiffany Downs (Paul), and Monica Sue Riggs; his 21 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Don Albert Riggs, his mother, Lauretta Fay Simpson, his other father Bruce Alton Noller, and his beautiful daughter Monica Sue Riggs.

Rich was born to Don and Lauretta Fay in July of 1946 in St. Anthony, Idaho. He was the oldest and only brother to five younger sisters; Dixie, Dawnette, Patrica, Iris, and Cathy, whom he loved and protected. He attended high school at South Freemont High. After graduation, he enlisted in the Airforce, then continued his education at Idaho State University Police Academy. His love for criminal justice led to a variety of positions in law enforcement. Eventually, he established and owned a successful security business.

He met and married the love of his life, Vicky Colleen Buttcane, in August of 1975. Later they were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple in November of 1981. They served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the Idaho Falls temple visitor center.

He was the best son, brother, husband, daddy, grandfather, and friend. We will miss him and strive to remember him in our everyday lives.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 E. Center in Logan.