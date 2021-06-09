Volunteers needed for bunk bed building event Saturday

Sleep in Heavenly Peace members Jonathan Hoy (left) and LeeAnn Koval delivered a newly constructed bunk bed to a needy Logan family in 2020.

LOGAN – The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is seeking volunteers to build bunk beds for needy children.

That construction project will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on 1400 North Street in Logan, according to LeeAnn Koval, the president of the local SHP chapter.

The event is part of a nationwide “Bunk Across America” campaign being staged by SHP chapters through the United States on that day.

Koval explains the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization was founded in Twin Falls, ID in 2012 and has since grown to hundreds of chapters across the country.

“All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads,” the national SHP website says. “In Idaho and across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed – or even a pillow – to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.”

That’s where SHP comes in, Kovall says, by organizing volunteers to build, assemble and deliver top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.

Their efforts are supported by generous corporate sponsors, including Lowe’s and the Lucid Mattress company, a subsidiary of Malouf.

Koval explains that Lowe’s provides the lumber for the bunk beds, construction tools and supplies, while Lucid donates the needed mattresses.

Like every activity involving construction, the “Bunk Across America” effort is being impacted by the recent inflationary rise in the cost of lumber.

Given those unexpected expenses, Koval believes that only 15 bunk beds will be constructed locally on Saturday. Despite that, the SHP chapter here is still short-handed and volunteers are needed to achieve even that limited goal.

Volunteers can register to participate in the Cache Valley’s “Bunk Across America” event at https://www.facebook.com/events/170552398350187/

The motto of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”