Wellsville justice court vacancy announced

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

WELLSVILLE —Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve Wellsville. The position will replace Judge Terry Moore who resigned on May 15, 2021.

Moore served as a justice court judge for both Smithfield and Wellsville. The University of Utah graduate was appointed to the bench in 1990.

According to a press release, to be considered for a justice court judgeship in Cache County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Cache County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Anyone interested must file a judicial office application form by June 28. The salary range for the position is $13,166 to $23,699 per year.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the Wellsville City Mayor, Thomas Bailey, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Bailey will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

will@cvradio.com