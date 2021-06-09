Wesley Kirt Ross

Our sweet and incredible Wesley Kirt is at rest after a courageous, two-and-a-half-year fight. Wesley passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his elder brother, Slater, with whom we know he shared a wonderful reunion. His parents, Derek and Tess Ross, big brother Beau, sweet pup Abby, paternal grandparents Darrell and Jan Ross, maternal grandparents Kirt and Shar Mockli, along with great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends will miss him dearly in this life, while knowing he is safe in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

His life-long endurance of Myotubular Myopathy, along with many respiratory complications early in life were an incredible example of strength and perseverance. He had an infectious smile which he only rarely did not have on his face—along with lots of boogers. He loved blankets, music, books, and Monster’s Inc. His smile and beautiful spirit brightened our home and our lives.

For any that would like to attend, a viewing and short service will be held for Wesley on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton, Utah.

We would like to thank our wonderful families and friends for their incredible support. We also send a heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical and speech therapists, and the many other healthcare providers that helped him live such a wonderful life. He lived because of you.

See you later, Boogerface.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.